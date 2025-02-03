SCHLEICH Bayala Aryon on Unicorn Toy Figure Set

Blueberry blue, ocean blue, sky blue. Aryon and his brave Unicorn from Schleich Bayada have a lot in common, and one thing is certain: their favourite colour is blue. It might be a coincidence or it could be because they both love water. After all, Aryon is a genuine merman, and, together with his magical friend, he explores the depths of the ocean as well as the depths of your toy box. Unlike the other unicorns, Aryon can swim and dive. He can even use his glittery mane to add buoyancy and to steer. So you don't have to worry about them getting lost. They'll always return to the playroom to show you all their treasures. Last time they even found your long-lost toy figure. And last week Thursday it was a pearl. You don't believe us? Well, ask them yourself - or take a dive with them! Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Aryon on Unicorn - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Type: Toy Figure Set - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Blue - Suitable for Children 5 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 150 x 180 x 79 mm - Item Weight: 221g Item Notes - A Visit to Meamare: Aryon with His Beautiful Underwater Unicorn - Explore the World of Meamare with Your New Magical Companion - with Lots of Glitter - Secure Grip with Magnets - Figure with Flexible Arm - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play in Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Look Almost Exactly Like the Real Thing - Perfect for Educational Play - Part of the Bayala Theme World - Suitable for Children Between the Ages of 5 and 12 Fun Fact A male mermaid isn't called a mermaid - but a merman. Contents - 1x Aryon - 1x Unicorn Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years. Contains Inaccessible Magnets: Keep Away from Magnetic-sensitive Products and Medical Devices (e.g. Pacemakers).

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)