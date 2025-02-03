SCHLEICH Farm World Pet Hotel Toy Playset

The animal hotel has such fun in store for everyone: the puppies can romp around on the doggy obstacle course, the cats especially love their scratching post. And who dares to go on the animal swing? The guinea pig is crazy about its own little seesaw. When the animals get bored of one play element, you can simply switch things up and reassemble it differently. So it never gets boring! This animal hotel leaves nothing to be desired! The nice keeper takes care of her animal guests and always has enough space for everyone. The hamster, rabbit and guinea pig play hide and seek in their little dens. But a crunchy lettuce leaf quickly lures them out. Meanwhile, the kittens are climbing all over the scratch post. The two puppies prefer to have their adventures outside. They balance along the seesaw, slide down the slide and run through the tunnel. The little billy goat watches all this with curiosity, and every now and then baas in disapproval. Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures by Schleich. They look so real they may just start moving. Schleich products fire the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. This Schleich product belongs to the FARM WORLD theme world and is suitable for children between 3 and 8 years. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Pet Hotel - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years Contents - Animal Hotel - Animal Keeper - Baby Goat - 2x Kittens - Golden Retriever Puppy - German Shorthair Puppy - Hamster - Rabbit - Guinea Pig - Wooden Platform - Little House Blue - Little House Yellow - Little House Red - Cat Scratching Post - Animal Swing - Mini Stable Building - Crawl Tunnel - Seesaw Large - Suspension Bridge with Platform - Slide - 5x Fences - Dog Basket - Seesaw Small - Mobile - 2x Bowl - Carrots - Salad - Bone - Sticker Sheet Item Notes - Lots of Accessories to Play With - Movable Animal Swing - Great Stickers for Decorating - Convertible Adventure Playground - Resting and Sheltering Possibilities for All Animals Warning! Swallowable Small Parts. Risk of Suffocation, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)