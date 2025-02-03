SCHLEICH Bayala Sea Unicorn Foal Toy Figure (70572)

In the fantastic underwater world of Meamare, there lives a family of unicorns well hidden in the depths. The parents lovingly care for their little unicorn. Just look what a wonderful shell pattern adorns their fur coat and how their tails and manes glisten in the sunlight. In the expansive underwater world of Meamare, a unicorn family lives in a shell clearing nestled in the sea forests. Only those who are very lucky and patient get to encounter the unicorn parents and their little ones. And once you've seen them, you will never forget them - the three magical creatures are so beautiful and mysterious. A mermaid has even managed to become friends with them. She visits them regularly, pets them, and even speaks with them. Just look what a fantastic pattern they have on their fur coat and how their tails and manes glisten. Which sea unicorn is your favourite? Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Sea unicorn Foal - With Rhinestone - With Glitter - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact Even the little horn of a unicorn foal already possesses great magical powers. Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)