SCHLEICH Eldrador Mini Creatures Shadow Jungle Robot Toy Figure

No matter how tough the battle, the Schlaich ELDRADOR Creatures Mini Creatures Shadow Stone Robot is even tougher. Muuuuch tougher. As you can see when he starts to swing his giant hammer in attack mode. The battle in ELDRADOR has been going on for several years, but there's still no winner. Can you finally bring the fight to an end? Stoooone headed your way! When the Shadow Stone Lord sits down in the Stone Robot's command center of the ELDRADOR Mini Creatures, from Schlaich ELDRADOR Creatures, the tough duo goes into battle to save the Stone World. It's a bit like when a rider gets on a horse and gallops off. Unlike the horse, however, the Stone Robot has a gigantic hammer, which it skilfully uses against its enemies. They mostly come from the Ice World, Jungle World or Lava World. There is still no clear winner. That's probably also because everyone is quite enjoying the battle, but no one would admit it... a bit like when you fight with your brothers or sisters. Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures from Schleich. They look so real, they may just start to run! Schleich products stimulate the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Shadow Jungle Robot - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play for Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Perfect for Educational Play - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Grey/Yellow - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 7 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 135 x 105 x 190 mm - Item Weight: 400g Item Notes - Part of the Eldrador Creatures Theme World - Suitable for Children Between 7 and 12 Years of Age - 3 Pieces - Size: 13.5 x 10.5 x 19 cm Content - 1x Robot - 1x Weapon - 1x Mini Figure Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

