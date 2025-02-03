SCHLEICH Bayala Shooting Star Unicorn Foal Toy Figure (70580)

The cute shooting star unicorn foal is more daring than the adult unicorns. His bold and curious ways help him to explore the magical world of bayala. Nevertheless, he is always well protected by his parents, the beautiful star Pegasus mare and the proud moon unicorn stallion. You can clearly see the small foal's special pedigree just by looking at him. His appearance makes it look as if he just landed as a shooting star from the night sky in the magical bayala world. And who knows, maybe that's what happened. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Shooting Star Unicorn Foal - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact The shooting star unicorn foal likes to keep his parents on the go. Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

