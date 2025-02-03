Marketplace.
image 1 of SCHLEICH Bayala Shooting Star Unicorn Foal Toy Figure (70580)

SCHLEICH Bayala Shooting Star Unicorn Foal Toy Figure (70580)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.99

£7.99/each

Sold and sent by Meroncourt Europe

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

SCHLEICH Bayala Shooting Star Unicorn Foal Toy Figure (70580)
The cute shooting star unicorn foal is more daring than the adult unicorns. His bold and curious ways help him to explore the magical world of bayala. Nevertheless, he is always well protected by his parents, the beautiful star Pegasus mare and the proud moon unicorn stallion. You can clearly see the small foal's special pedigree just by looking at him. His appearance makes it look as if he just landed as a shooting star from the night sky in the magical bayala world. And who knows, maybe that's what happened.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Shooting Star Unicorn Foal- Highly Detailed- Great for Fun Playtime- Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 YearsFun FactThe shooting star unicorn foal likes to keep his parents on the go.Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.
Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here