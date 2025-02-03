SCHLEICH Eldrador Creatures Shadow Master Robot with Mini Creature Toy Figure

The Mini Creatures from the Shadow World are attacking the Master Robot and taking everything for themselves. Do the other worlds still have a chance? The Mini Creatures from the Shadow World are causing a whole lot of chaos in Eldrador! How will the Mini Creatures from the other worlds react to the takeover? The Mini Creatures from the Shadow World are causing a real stir in Eldrador! They've even taken over the Master Robot. The Mini Creature can take a seat inside the robot and direct its steps from there - and even move the robot's arms. I wonder what they are all up to? One thing is for certain - trouble is coming. The heavy cannon and the quiver filled with arrows aren't exactly a good sign! The Shadow Master Robot with Mini Creature is a truly multifunctional beast! Its upper body rotates, and the arms and legs are movable. His ready-to-fire cannon can reach any opponent, while the arrows from its back quiver are just waiting for their next target. The robot also has special functions. The crystals on the shoulders and chest can be repositioned and there's a hiding place behind the chest flap! Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures from Schleich. They look so real, they may just start to run! Schleich products stimulate the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Shadow Master Robot with Mini Creature - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play for Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Perfect for Educational Play - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Black/Purple - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 7 to 12 Years - Item Dimensions: 170 x 100 x 140 mm - Item Weight: 582g Item Notes - The Shadow World is Being Taken over by the Master-robots! - Rotating Upper Body and Movable Arms, the Master Robot is Controlled by the Mini Creature in the Seat - The Chest Flap on the Master Robot from the Shadow World can be Opened and Provides the Perfect Secret Hiding Place! - With Shot Function! - Decor Elements that Fit Together! - With Secret Hiding Place! - Part of the Eldrador Creatures Theme World Content - 1x Shadow Master Robot - 1x Mini Creature - 1x Cannon - 1x Quiver - 4x Arrow - 1x Chest Crystal - 8x Shoulder Crystal Fun Fact Better not mess with the Shadow Master Robot. This hulk looks quite threatening. Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 7 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years. Do Not Aim At Eyes or Face. To Avoid Injury, Use Only Darts Designed for this Product.

