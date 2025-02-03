Marketplace.
image 1 of SCHLEICH Farm World Mobile Chicken Coop Toy Playset

Cock-a-doodle-doo! Our rooster is awake. After a restful night in the chicken coop of the Schleich Farm World, the rooster loves to hop onto the rooftop to tell everyone it's time to get up. So the mother hen doesn't even need an alarm clock anymore and can go foraging for seeds and other food in the fenced outdoor area. After all, it's the early bird that catches the worm!And when the rooster comes down from the roof to find food together with the hen, you can open the roof and look inside the house. And look: a few of the eggs are already hatching, and the cutest chicks in the whole world are starting to explore, taking their first steps. Can you help them?Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Mobile Chicken Coop- Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail- Helps Children Learn While They Play- Type: Toy Playset- Category Group: Toys- Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets- Group Gender: Child- Gender: Unisex- Colour: Multi-colour- Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years- Item Dimensions: 190 x 145 x 82 mm- Item Weight: 218gItem Notes- Offer the Rooster, Hen and Newly Hatched Chick a Cosy Home- The Chicken Coop Comes with Two Wheels- The Horse and Tie-Rod Can be Attached to the Coop- Integrated Egg Flap- Ramp Can be Folded Up and Down- Removable Roof- Modelled with Great Attention to Detail- Look Almost Exactly Like the Real Thing- Perfect for Educational Play- Part of the Farm World Theme World- Suitable for Children Between the Ages of 3 and 8Fun FactA chicken coop is where chickens live. They stay safe and warm here.Contents- 1x Mobile Chicken Coop with Side Swing Door, Stowaway Ramp and Brooding Box- 1x Rooster- 1x Hen- 1x Chick- 1x EggsWarning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.
