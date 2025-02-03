SCHLEICH Bayala Glittering Flower House with Unicorns

In the light of the morning sun, the flower house gleams in soft colours of nature. You can invite all your elf friends here. There's plenty of space of feed in the stables for the horses. You can tell stories, dream or head off on new adventures here. The elf houses are all unique and beautiful - but this one is like a dream come true. In the light of the morning sun, the soft colours of nature gleam. A bubbling water slide gushes down from the top floor into a small lake. Horses, elves' faithful friends, graze in front of the house. And look, unicorns even come here to drink from the clear waters. Anyone who lives here simply has to be happy. Invite your elf friends over here, watch the shy magical creatures with them or prepare a tasty elf meal together. There's plenty of space to feed the horses in their stable. You can tell each other stories, simply dream or head off on new adventures here. Do you fancy it? Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Glittering Flower House with Unicorns, Lake and Stable - With Transport Basket That Can Be Moved Up and Down - Swivel-out Make-up Corner - Figurine Can Ride, Sit, Slide and Grab, Secure Hold Thanks to Magnets and Accessory Can Be Swapped - Stable with Detachable Roof, Attachable Fences and Opening and Closing Gate - Glittery Slide - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Suitable for Ages 5 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact There is a great view of balaya’s starry sky at night from the top floor. Contents - 1x House - 1x Unicorn - 1x Unicorn Foal - 1x Cloud Squirrel - 1x Elf - 1x Stairs - 1x Slide - 1x Swivelling Transport Basket - 6x Paddocks - 1x Stable - 1x Feeding Trough - 1x Lake - 1x Chest - 1x Water Lily - 1x Table - 2x Chair - 2x Plate - 1x Bed - 1x Fabric Duvet - 2x Plant Pot - 2x Turnips - 1x Cooker - 1x Pan - 1x Dressing Table with Mirror - 1x Hairbrush - 4x Add-on Butterfly - 4x Add-on Berry - 2x Cup - 2x Flower Lamp - 2x Piece of Blueberry Pie - 1x Cauldron - 1x Ladle - 1x Magic Wand - 1x Magic Potion - 1x Book - 1x Sticker Sheet - 1x Assembly Instructions Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

