SCHLEICH Wild Life Antarctic Expedition Toy Playset

Brrrr! It sure is chilly on the snow-covered ice sheet of Antarctica! Blankets and a warm cup of peppermint tea await you back at base camp, but for now, it's just you and the huskies and the frigid wind. What is it that draws Ranger Tom out into the cold? A lost penguin? A search for a secret passage? Maybe he's just making a coffee run? One thing's for sure: This story can go wherever you want to take it! Brrrr! It sure is chilly on the snow-covered ice sheet of Antarctica! Blankets and a warm cup of peppermint tea await you back at base camp, but for now, it's just you and the huskies and the frigid wind. What is it that draws Ranger Tom out into the cold? A lost penguin? A search for a secret passage? Maybe he's just making a coffee run? One thing's for sure: This story can go wherever you want to take it! Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures by Schleich. They look so real they may just start moving. Schleich products fire the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. This Schleich product belongs to the WILD LIFE theme world and is suitable for children between 3 and 8 years. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Antarctic Expedition - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years Contents - Ranger Tom - 2x Husky - Emperor Penguin Chick - 2x Harness for Attaching - Suitcase - Feeding Bowl - 2x Bone - Bandage - Binoculars - Balm - Dogsled with Cover - Igloo with Slide - Sticker Sheet Item Notes - Figure has Flexible Arms and Legs - Ranger Fits into the Sled - Igloo can be Opened - Penguin can Slide and Seesaw Warning! Swallowable Small Parts. Risk of Suffocation, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 8 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

