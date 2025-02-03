SCHLEICH Farm World Veterinarian Practice with Pets Toy Playset

In the veterinary practice from the Schleich Farm World the vet treats every animal that comes to her. The professional equipment in her practice means that all her little patients recover quickly and can go back home to the farm. In the veterinary practice from the Schleich Farm World all the animal patients are lovingly treated and nursed back to health. The vet makes sure of it. She always has the right equipment ready. With the help of the X-ray image hanging on the wall, the vet can treat her patients on the examination table and quickly takes the right medication out of her doctor's case. She can also check the weight of the rabbits using her scale, and they recover quickly out on the field. Then it's time for the next patient! Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Veterinarian Practice with Pets - Lots of Accessories for Treating the Animals - Rotating Examination Lamp - Medical Bag can be Opened and Closed - X-ray for Examinations - With Movable Arms and Legs - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Suitable for Ages 3 to 8 Years - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact Mice are very good climbers. The mouse keeps an eye on the patients from its observation post. Contents 1x Vet Practice 1x Vet 1x Haflinger Foal 1x Dalmatian Puppy 1x Kitten 2x Rabbit 1x Mouse 1x Dog Basket 1x Blanket 1x Bowl 1x Drinking Bottle 1x Feeding Rack 1x Bone 1x Carrot 1x Laptop 1x Vet's Case 1x Medicine Bottle 1x Stethoscope 1x Syringe 2x Bandage 4x Fence 1x Sticker Sheet Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

