SCHLEICH Horse Club Horse Box with Horse Club Tori & Princess Toy Playset

The Horse Box with Horse Club Tori & Princess from Schleich Horse Club offers the perfect resting place for Tori's beautiful Frisian mare, Princess, and comes with lots of cool accessories. The Horse Box with Horse Club Tori & Princess from Schleich Horse Club is lovingly designed. The prize ribbons, gold medal and trophy show shared riding achievements that the fully moveable Tori figurine has had with her beautiful Frisian mare, Princess. The walls of the box are decorated with beautiful stickers that can be written on. The roof is removable and can be used as a separate stable. Bridle, reins and saddle are ready for the next training - as is the carrot for a reward. While the mare stands contentedly at the hay rack and trough, Tori's cute chihuahua, Beauty, runs around the box. Features - Premium Quality - Item Name: Horse Box with Horse Club Tori & Princess - Suitable for Young Children - Schleich Toy Playset are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Develops Creativity, Imagination, Concentration and Motor Skills in Children - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys & Gifts - Category Sub-Group: Toy Figures & Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Suitable for Children 5 to 12 Years Item Specific Notes - Detachable Roof! - Gates Open and Close - With Labels You can Write On - Tori Figurine is Fully Movable - Figurine, Saddle and Bridle Removable Fun Fact Tori loves taking selfies of herself, her Frisian mare, Princess and her chihuahua, Beauty. The Schleich playsets are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Contents - 1x Horse Box - 1x Girl - 1x Frisian Mare - 1x Chihuahua - 1x Saddle - 1x Bridle and Reins - 1x Hay Rack - 1x Trough - 1x Carrot - 1x Trophy - 1x Gold Medal - 2x Prize Ribbons - 1x Helmet - 1x Sticker Sheet - 1x Assembly Instructions Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years

