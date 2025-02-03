SCHLEICH Farm World Rabbit Hutch Toy Playset

Two baby rabbits are moving into their new home! The spacious hutch has already been prepared for them, so they can eat from the food bowl and drink from the water bottle right away. The little ones can spend all day larking around in their rabbit run. In the run, they discover a tunnel that's perfect for playing hide and seek. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Large Farm House - Side and Front Doors on Rabbit Hutch Can be Opened - Rabbit Run with Attachable Fence Elements - Water Bottle Can be Attached to Wire Mesh - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years - Suitable for Ages 3 to 8 Years Contents - 1x Rabbit Hutch - 1x Rabbit Run - 1x Rabbit - 2x Baby Rabbits - 1x Water Bottle - 1x Bowl - 1x Carrot Fun Fact Rabbits love dashing through tunnels. They can also shelter from the sun there. Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

