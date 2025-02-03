SCHLEICH Eldrador Creatures Shadow Panther Toy Figure

The Shadow Panther from Schleich Eldrador Creatures is a master of camouflage and surprise. It lurks in the jungle undergrowth waiting for enemies, then overpowers them with a well-targeted leap. Intruders are attacked with his sharp claws and also the double tails that have the same poison spines as his powerful back. Careful! The Shadow Panther from Schleich Eldrador Creatures prowls through the jungle undergrowth like a dark phantom. His jet black coat lets him move invisibly through the shadows to ambush his enemies. If an intruder comes too close, he leaps out of his cover to take his opponent by surprise and attacks them with his razor-sharp claws. Often the attacks ends up in a breath-taking chase, which the strong jungle inhabitant easily wins. The dangerous Shadow Panther is particularly proud of his lithe, spiny tails. They help him keep his balance during leaps. Plus, he can also use the strong tails as a double whip. The spines on the end of his tails and on his muscular back are very dangerous. They contain a paralyzing poison that immediately disables his enemies. The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Shadow Panther - Item Notes: With Transparent Spines - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Suitable for Children Aged 7 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Contents - Toy Figure Fun Fact The Shadow Panther spends at least one hour every day grooming his black coat. Warning! May Contain Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 7 Years and Above, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years.

