SCHLEICH Horse Club Lisa's Tournament Training Toy Playset

The Horse Club comes to life - great, new girl figures and adventurous tales about the 'Horse Club', made up of the four horse enthusiasts Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. The perfect add-on set for Lisa all about tournament training. Just the right gift for Horse Club fans! Lisa is training the Appaloosas for the upcoming horse show. When Lisa came by the Appaloosas' paddock one day, she saw the mare jumping over obstacles - even though the Kramers were actually intending to train her for western riding. Since then, Lisa has been training with the mare in secret. The small, speckled foal and the gelding watch curiously from the paddock. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Horse Club Lisa's Tournament Training - Paddocks Have Endless Possibilities for Extension and Can Be Combined with a Riding School and Horse Stalls - Highly Detailed - Great for Fun Playtime - Suitable for Ages 5 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Ages 0 to 3 Years Fun Fact Lisa gives each of the Appaloosas an apple as a reward for doing so well in training. Contents - 1x Appaloosa Mare - 1x Appaloosa Gelding - 1x Appaloosa Foal - 4x Paddocks - 1x Hay Rack - 1x Apples - 1x Obstacle - 1x Trophy Warning! Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Due to Swallowable Small Parts, Choking Hazard.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)