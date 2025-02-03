SCHLEICH Bayala Eyela Riding on Golden Unicorn Toy Figures

Crown princess Eyela loves to ride on her golden unicorn through the forests of bayala. She had a special saddle made for this, so that she won't fall from the unicorn's back. Explore nature together in bayala! Whenever Eyela saddles the golden unicorn, she wonders what adventures await her. The magic unicorn has very special skills and surprises the crown princess again every time with new feats. However, the golden unicorn stops by the royal court only on special days and can only be ridden by Eyela. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Eyela Riding on Golden Unicorn - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Magnetic Saddle - Movable Arm - Secure Hold, Thanks to Magnets - Suitable for Children Aged 5 to 12 Years - Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years Contents - 1x Eyela - 1x Golden Unicorn - 1x Saddle - 1x Scepter Fun Fact Whenever the goldern unicorn has to sneeze, gold dust comes out of it's nostrils. Warning! Swallowable Small Parts. Choking Hazard. Contains Inaccessible Magnets: Keep Away from Magnetic-sensitive Products and Medical Devices (e.g. Pacemakers). Not Suitable for Children Under Three Years.

