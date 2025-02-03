SCHLEICH Bayala Magical Vet Blossom Toy Playset

The new Magical Vet Blossom from Schleich bayala is the place for everyone with aches and pains. The fairy Sera is the best veterinarian in all of bayala and can help anyone there. Sera is well equipped with nurse's cap, stethoscope and other useful things. Her little assistant, the cute Pegasus foal, is always by her side and helps diligently wherever it can. The new Magical Vet Blossom from Schleich bayala is perfect for fairy vet Sera. When she opens the flower, first she puts on her nurse's cap and hangs her stethoscope around her neck so she can examine her patients. Then she brews healing medicines out of mushrooms in her cauldron, stirring with her ladle. Office hours can now begin. In the cupboard, Sera has two flower bandages, a syringe and colourful bandage stickers just in case. She has made the vet flower extra pretty with a nice paper lantern and a flower garland so that everyone will feel at ease. Her hard-working assistant is the purple Pegasus foal with the beautiful crystal wings. Because its eyesight isn't so good, Sera has cute glasses for the little foal. The two of them like to decorate the magic vet flower with colourful stickers that can be used again and again. At the end of the day, Sera just closes the flower - until the next time she opens. Features - Premium Quality - Item Name: Magical Vet Blossom - Suitable for Young Children - Schleich Toy Playset are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Develops Creativity, Imagination, Concentration and Motor Skills in Children - Type: Toy Playset - Category Group: Toys & Gifts - Category Sub-Group: Toy Figures & Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Suitable for Children 5 to 12 Years Item Specific Notes - Flower can be Opened and Closed! - Figurine with Movable Arm! - With Reusable Stickers for Decorating - With Nurse's Cap to Attach - With Cute Unicorn Glasses Fun Fact Even those who don't need to see the doctor, but just want to play, are always welcome at Sera's. The Schleich playsets are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Contents - 1x Vet Clinic with Cupboard - 1x Vet Sera - 1x Pegasus Foal - 2x Paper Lantern - 1x Flower Garland - 1x Fairy Cauldron - 1x Ladle - 1x Glasses - 1x Syringe - 1x Cap - 1x Stethoscope - 2x Flower Bandage Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 12 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)