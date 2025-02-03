SCHLEICH Wild Life Beaver Toy Figure

Wooden castles, deck chairs or pencils. Our Beaver from Schleich WILD LIFE can build anything from wood. Its teeth can do as much as an entire tool box and craft box put together. And if you need some peace and quiet, you can make yourself comfortable in its hidden beaver lodge. But your bed is probably the better place to sleep. It's warmer there. Knock, knock, knock. Who's working at this time of the morning? Our Beaver from Schleich WILD LIFE. The big rodent is really busy. It easily builds wooden castles and deck chairs. Especially with its large incisors. They let it easily sharpen trees and pencils then shape them as desired. For example into a race car. It usually uses wood to build dams, with a house hidden underneath away from predators and parents. A thick coat keeps it warm even when the water is cold. But it still loves sleeping under your duvet. Only once it is dry again. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Beaver - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Tan - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years Item Notes - Dimensions (WxDxH): 98 x 35 x 28 mm - Age Recommendation: 3 to 8 Years - Schleich Playsets and Figurines Inspire Children to Play Imaginatively and Freely. Even the Experts Agree! - The Schleich Figurines are Modelled in Detail and Look Almost Exactly Like Their Animal Models. Also Perfect for Educationally Valuable Play. - This Item is Part of the WILD LIFE Theme World and is Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8. Fun Fact Beavers nibble on branches a lot. They have iron in them, which turn their teeth orange. Scientific Facts - Scientific Name: Castoridae - Global Home: Asia, Europe, North America - Conservation Status: Least Concern - Primary Habitat: Permanent Rivers, Bogs Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above.

