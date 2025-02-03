Marketplace.
image 1 of SCHLEICH Wild Life Tarantula Toy Figure

SCHLEICH Wild Life Tarantula Toy Figure

Tarantulas are among the largest spiders in the world. In contrast to many other spiders, they do not spin a web, but lay in wait for their prey - especially frogs, mice and birds. People don't have to be afraid of them. Tarantulas may have a strong bite, but they are good-natured, and their venom is weaker than that of bees.The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Tarantula- Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail- Helps Children Learn While They Play- Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8 YearsScientific Facts- Scientific Name: Theraphosidae- Conservation Status: Near Threatened- Primary Habitat: Subtropical ForestFun FactTarantulas are fragile animals. Even a fall from a low height can be fatal to them.
