SCHLEICH Wild Life Tarantula Toy Figure

Tarantulas are among the largest spiders in the world. In contrast to many other spiders, they do not spin a web, but lay in wait for their prey - especially frogs, mice and birds. People don't have to be afraid of them. Tarantulas may have a strong bite, but they are good-natured, and their venom is weaker than that of bees. Scientific Facts - Scientific Name: Theraphosidae - Conservation Status: Near Threatened - Primary Habitat: Subtropical Forest Fun Fact Tarantulas are fragile animals. Even a fall from a low height can be fatal to them.

