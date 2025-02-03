SCHLEICH Wild Life White-Tailed Doe Toy Figure

White-tailed does can see and hear very well, but rely mainly on their sense of smell and their speed. They are very agile and can sprint up to 48 km/h. Their grey-brown winter coat isn't just camouflage against predators. Because the hairs are hollow, they also store body heat very efficiently. The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: White-Tailed Doe - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8 Years Scientific Facts - Scientific Name: Odocoileus Virginianus - Global Home: Americas - Conservation Status: Least Concern - Primary Habitat: Forest, Shrubland, Bogs Fun Fact White-tailed does can jump 3 m high and 9 m long at a time.

