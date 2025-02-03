Marketplace.
SCHLEICH Wild Life White-Tailed Doe Toy Figure
White-tailed does can see and hear very well, but rely mainly on their sense of smell and their speed. They are very agile and can sprint up to 48 km/h. Their grey-brown winter coat isn't just camouflage against predators. Because the hairs are hollow, they also store body heat very efficiently.The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: White-Tailed Doe- Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail- Helps Children Learn While They Play- Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8 YearsScientific Facts- Scientific Name: Odocoileus Virginianus- Global Home: Americas- Conservation Status: Least Concern- Primary Habitat: Forest, Shrubland, BogsFun FactWhite-tailed does can jump 3 m high and 9 m long at a time.
