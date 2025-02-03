Marketplace.
SCHLEICH Wild Life Siberian Tiger Toy Figure (14729)

The Siberian tiger is the largest big cat in the world and can grow up to three metres long from its nose to the tip of its tail. The tiger's stripes are as varied and unique as fingerprints. Even the skin underneath is striped. At first glance, the striking pattern hardly seems to be beneficial. After all, the tiger does not want to be discovered by its prey immediately. When the tiger goes hunting in the twilight, it is however perfectly camouflaged with the stripes. They appear as tall grass moving in the wind or like fleeting shadows. Unlike many other 'cats' and big cats the tiger swims well and likes it, too. Therefore, the water is not a safe place for many prey animals.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Siberian Tiger- Highly Detailed- Great for Fun PlaytimeFun FactTigers purr, just like domestic cats, but 100 times louder.Scientific Facts- Scientific Name: Panthera Tigris- Global Home: Asia- Conservation Status: Endangered- Primary Habitat: Bogs, Tropical Forest
