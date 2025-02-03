SCHLEICH Wild Life Female Cheetah Toy Figure

Marketplace.
Cheetahs are the fastest land animals in the world. With their slim bodies and powerful, long legs, they can accelerate up to 120 km/h within a few seconds.Cheetahs are excellent hunters. First of all they approach their prey very carefully until they are within a few metres, then when the time is right, they run at lightning speed. If the fleeing prey suddenly changes direction, the Cheetah can simply turn its body mid-leap. Its flexible spine makes this possible. However, if they have no success after a few hundred metres, they have to give up. The high speed is so energy-sapping, they can only keep it up for a short distance.The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, lovingly hand-painted with care, and provide children with educationally valuable playtime.Features- Premium Quality- Motif: Cheetah, Female- Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail- Helps Children Learn While They Play- Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8 YearsScientific Facts- Scientific Name: Acinonyx Jubatus- Global Home: Africa- Conservation Status: Vulnerable- Primary Habitat: Dry Savanna, Moist Savanna, Temperate GrasslandFun FactCheetahs are perfectly adapted to the savannah. They only need to drink water every three to four days.
