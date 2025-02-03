HUFFY Girly Girl 20-inch Cruiser Bike

Your child will have smiles for miles once they have jumped onboard the 50 cm. cruiser bike from Huffy. This single-speed white bike features flower graphics on the frame and seat, along with a bright pop of colour from the sea crystal mudguards and handlebar. The large handlebar basket makes it easy to carry a jacket, trinkets, or other fun belongings. This 50 cm. bike will have your child exploring two wheels in both comfort and style! Features - Premium Quality - Motif/Design: Girly Girl 20-inch - Type: Cruiser Bike - Category Group: Outdoor Play - Category Sub-Group: Scooters, Bikes & Ride-on Toys - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: White - Size: One-size - Material: Steel/Plastic Item Notes - Fun Huffy Design, Great Comfort and Durable Construction - Flower Graphics and Pops of Colour Make this Bike Stand Out from the Crowd - Decorated, Padded Seat and Front Basket Provide Style and Storage - Easy 5-steps to Assemble this Bicycle - Wheel Size: 20-inch - Frame: Durable Steel Swoop - Fork: Steel unicrown pressed - Break: Front and Rear Handbrake with a Freewheel System - Seat: Comfortable Decorated Jr. ATB with Integrated Seatpost - Tyres: 20-inch x 2.125-inch with White Sidewall - Rims: 28-spoke, Amethyst - Recommended Age: 5 to 9 Years - Colour: White - Assembled Size: 638 x 899 x 1402 mm - Recommended Height: 117 to 136 cm - Max Weight Limit: 41kg - Some Basic Self-assembly Required Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 5 to 9 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 5 Years. Protective Equipment (Such as Helmet etc.) is Recommended to be Used When Riding. Excessive Weight May be Hazardous, Never Ride More Than One Person.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)