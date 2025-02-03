SCHLEICH Farm World Stork Toy Figure

When our Stork from Schleich FARM WORLD dances on your pillow, it also rhythmically moves its long red beak. He can also use it to poke around the water looking for food. It's long. Just like his legs. They're perfect for wading around swamps or doing karate. Hi-yah! What is the first thing you notice about our Stork from Schleich FARM WORLD? Exactly! Its long, red beak. Our white stork particularly likes to use this to poke around for insects, worms or frogs in the water. The black and white feathered bird really enjoys them. That and dancing on pillows. To be able to walk through swampy areas, the bird also has particularly long legs. They are also useful for karate. It's an unusual hobby for a bird, isn't it? He once karate chopped a pencil with his long legs. Then realized that he actually needed it to do his homework. Oops. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Stork - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Multi-colour - Suitable for Children 3 to 8 Years Item Notes - Dimensions (WxDxH): 58 x 89 x 26 mm - Age Recommendation: 3 to 8 Years - Schleich Playsets and Figurines Inspire Children to Play Imaginatively and Freely. Even the Experts Agree! - The Schleich Figurines are Modelled in Detail and Look Almost Exactly Like Their Animal Models. Also Perfect for Educationally Valuable Play. - This Item is Part of the FARM WORLD Theme World and is Suitable for Children Aged 3 to 8. Fun Fact Storks greet each other by rattling their beaks. It sounds like they're cold. Scientific Facts - Scientific Name: Ciconiidae - Conservation Status: Domesticated Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years and Above.

