HUFFY Marvel Comics Spider-Man 12-inch Children's Bike

Your little hero can enjoy their next outdoor adventure with this Marvel Spider-Man 12-inch Kid's Bike by Huffy. This bike has a fun superhero design with cool features. Right upfront is a Spider-Man handlebar mask to store your child's favourite toys - it even features lights and sounds! The durable steel frame and fully enclosed chainguard are fully decorated with Marvel Spider-Man graphics. The single-speed bike comes with front and rear hand brakes and removeable stabilisers for when your kiddo is ready to take it on two wheels, while the front and rear fenders keep them clean and dry. All Huffy bikes arrive at least 85% pre-built for you. You will be required to complete the final assembly steps which are often very straightforward using basic tools. Features - Premium Quality - Motif/Design: Spider-Man 12-inch - Type: Children's Bike - Category Group: Outdoor Play - Category Sub-Group: Scooters, Bikes & Ride-on Toys - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Red/Blue - Material: Steel/Plastic Item Notes - Perfect for Beginner Riders - Spider-Man Handlebar Mask - Fully-Enclosed Chainguard - Stabilisers Included - Reflectors on Pedals - Lights and Sounds - Mud Guards - Saddle: Comfortable Decorated Jr. ATB with Integrated Seatpost - Brakes: Side Pull Caliper - Wheel Size: 12-inch - Frame: Steel - Fork: Steel Unicrown - Suspension: Stiff - Speed: 1 Speed - Age: 3 to 5 Years - Colour: Red/Blue - Assembled Size: 530 x 740 x 840 mm - Max Weight Limit: 20kg - Some Basic Self-assembly Required Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 3 to 5 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years. Protective Equipment (Such as Helmet etc.) is Recommended to be Used When Riding. Excessive Weight May be Hazardous, Never Ride More Than One Person.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)