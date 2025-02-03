HUFFY Vintage 10-inch Balance Bike

For your littlest rider who is ready to roll, this 10-inch/25cm balance bike for kids is the right choice! This bike is designed without pedals so your child can learn to move and stay upright on two wheels without having to pedal. Propelled and stopped with their feet, this blue kid's balance bike keeps your little one in control. This bike also has an adorable design with the vintage blue frame and wicker basket, complete with soft grips and a padded saddle that match. Features - Premium Quality - Motif/Design: Vintage 10-inch - Type: Balance Bike - Category Group: Outdoor Play - Category Sub-Group: Scooters, Bikes & Ride-on Toys - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Colour: Blue - Size: One-size - Material: Steel/Plastic/Rubber/Vinyl/Aluminum/Nylon/Polyester Item Notes - No Pedals Design - Vintage Blue Frame - Handlebar with Wicker Basket - Soft Grips - Suspension: Stiff - Fork: Steel Unicrown - Frame: Steel Straight Curb - Wheel Size: 10 x 1.75-inch Pnuematic with Spiral Tread - Saddle: Padded Jr. ATB/Fixed Position with Vinyl Cover and Graphics - Size: 46.5 x 54 x 75 cm - Max Weight Limit: 27kg - Assembly Required: Yes Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 2 to 4 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 2 Years. Protective Equipment (Such as Helmet etc.) is Recommended to be Used When Riding. Excessive Weight May be Hazardous, Never Ride More Than One Person.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)