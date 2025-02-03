Marketplace.
image 1 of Bathroom Scales - Black

Bathroom Scales - Black

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by One Retail Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bathroom Scales - Black
These ultra-slim Bathroom Scales feature high-precision weighing sensors that deliver unparalleled accuracy in stone, kilograms or poundS, helping you to easily track your goals. A large platform ensures weight is evenly distributed across the surface, and a 6mm tempered glass structure provides a durable and sleek design to suit any home, bathroom or gym.Maximum Accuracy: The scales’ high-precision weight measurement sensors provide accurate readings in seconds with a 0.1kg accuracy.LCD Display: The large and back-lit LCD display makes readings super easy to read.Ultra-Strong Platform: Featuring a tempered glass platform that’s durable and sleek to suit any bathroom.Safety Features: The scales turn on and off automatically as you step on and off, and feature overload protection for peace of mind.
Sold by One Retail Group (One Retail Group Limited)

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here