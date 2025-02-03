Bathroom Scales - Black

These ultra-slim Bathroom Scales feature high-precision weighing sensors that deliver unparalleled accuracy in stone, kilograms or poundS, helping you to easily track your goals. A large platform ensures weight is evenly distributed across the surface, and a 6mm tempered glass structure provides a durable and sleek design to suit any home, bathroom or gym.

Maximum Accuracy: The scales’ high-precision weight measurement sensors provide accurate readings in seconds with a 0.1kg accuracy.

LCD Display: The large and back-lit LCD display makes readings super easy to read.

Ultra-Strong Platform: Featuring a tempered glass platform that’s durable and sleek to suit any bathroom.

Safety Features: The scales turn on and off automatically as you step on and off, and feature overload protection for peace of mind.