Bathroom Scales - Glass

These ultra-slim Bathroom Scales feature high-precision weighing sensors that deliver unparalleled accuracy in stone, kilograms or pounds. Using advanced bioelectrical impedance (BIA), they safely and accurately measure features such as body fat, muscle mass, BMI and more. A large platform ensures weight is evenly distributed across the surface, and a 6 mm tempered glass structure provides a durable and sleek design to suit any home, bathroom or gym.

Maximum Accuracy: The scales’ high-precision weight measurement sensors provide accurate readings in seconds with a 0.1kg accuracy.

LCD Display: The large and back-lit LCD display makes readings super easy to read.

Calorie Intake Calculator: Apart from measuring your weight, body mass and other features, these scales also have a calorie intake calculator making suggestions for your calorie intake.

Ultra-Strong Platform: Featuring a tempered glass platform that’s durable and sleek to suit any bathroom.

Safety Features: The scales turn on and off automatically as you step on and off, and feature overload protection for peace of mind.