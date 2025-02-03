Smart Bathroom Scales - V1 White

These ultra-slim Smart Bathroom Scales feature 8 high-precision weight and BIA sensors that deliver unparalleled accuracy in stone, kilograms or pounds. Sync with the Active Era app to track your progress over time with easy-to-read charts and easily monitor your progress. A large platform ensures weight is evenly distributed across the surface, and an ultra-strong 6mm tempered glass structure provides a durable and sleek design to suit any home, bathroom or gym.

Smartphone Pairing: Monitor your progress on your smartphone using the free app, allowing you to create unlimited user profiles

15 Measurements: From body fat, body water and muscle mass to BMI and recommended calorie intake, these scales provide 15 essential measurements to help you stay on top of your goals.

LCD Display: The large and back-lit LCD display makes readings super easy to read.

Ultra-Strong Platform: Featuring an ultra-strong tempered glass platform that’s durable and sleek to suit any bathroom.

Safety Features: The scales turn on and off automatically as you step on and off, and are designed with anti-slip safety pads to stay firmly in place.