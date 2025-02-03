Marketplace.
image 1 of Smart Bathroom Scales - V1 White

Smart Bathroom Scales - V1 White

Smart Bathroom Scales - V1 White
These ultra-slim Smart Bathroom Scales feature 8 high-precision weight and BIA sensors that deliver unparalleled accuracy in stone, kilograms or pounds. Sync with the Active Era app to track your progress over time with easy-to-read charts and easily monitor your progress. A large platform ensures weight is evenly distributed across the surface, and an ultra-strong 6mm tempered glass structure provides a durable and sleek design to suit any home, bathroom or gym.Smartphone Pairing: Monitor your progress on your smartphone using the free app, allowing you to create unlimited user profiles15 Measurements: From body fat, body water and muscle mass to BMI and recommended calorie intake, these scales provide 15 essential measurements to help you stay on top of your goals.LCD Display: The large and back-lit LCD display makes readings super easy to read.Ultra-Strong Platform: Featuring an ultra-strong tempered glass platform that’s durable and sleek to suit any bathroom.Safety Features: The scales turn on and off automatically as you step on and off, and are designed with anti-slip safety pads to stay firmly in place.
