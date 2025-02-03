Panasonic EW-DJ26 Rechargeable Oral Irrigator and Water Flosser

Gently Removes Food Debris and Plaque

Effectively removes food debris in periodontal pockets and around orthodontic appliances that is difficult to remove with a toothbrush.

Up to 99.9 % Plaque Removed from Treated Areas¹²

Even if you think you have thoroughly brushed your teeth, about 40% of food particles remain when cleaning with a toothbrush.

Irrigators can easily and effectively remove food debris and plaque, even in interdental areas that are very difficult to reach with a toothbrush.

*1 Laboratory test, China 2023. *2 Japan Journal of Dental Conservation, 2005.

Designed to Tackle between Teeth

Easily get between teeth to remove food debris with the water jet.

Protect with Periodontal Pocket Cleaning

The water jet removes the bacteria in periodontal pockets that cause periodontal disease.

Cares for Your Gums

Designed with comfort in mind, the water jet helps to gently stimulate your gums.

Works around Orthodontic Appliances

Washes away food debris in difficult to brush places such as between teeth, orthodontic braces and bridges.

Adjustable to 5 Levels of Water Pressure

Tailor the device to the condition of your gums and your personal preference using 5 levels of water pressure adjustment.

Your last setting is remembered for the next time you use the device.

Maintain Cleanliness

Irrigator main unit is equivalent to IPX7 waterproof. Water tank is also dishwasher safe, enabling thorough cleaning.

Comfortable and Easy Wireless Charging

To charge, just place the irrigator in the charger.

50 Seconds of Use

The large-capacity tank holds approx. 200 ml of water for 50 seconds of use.

Specifications

Dimensions 29.4 x 6.3 x 8 cm (H x W x D)

Weight 350g

Capacity 200ml

Usage Time 50 sec, Level 5

Charging 17hrs

Dishwasher Tank only