Panasonic DVD-S700 Full HD MultiRegion DVD player
The Panasonic DVDS700EBK DVD player with USB port lets you enjoy a stunning picture quality thanks to the 1080p up-conversion and offers multi content with DVD/CD playback.
Thanks to the 1080p up-conversion the image quality is raised for everything you watch, it works by correcting the brightness signals in the pixel units for the images in recorded content, DVD movies and also other media. There is nothing worse than watching a DVD and your DVD player turning off unexpectedly meaning you have to find the place in the film you were at. With the DVD-S700EB-K you can resume the DVD from where you left off, the power resume feature automatically creates and stores the chapter mark on certain intervals during playback of the contents in order to playback from the latest chapter marked when resumed from power supply problems.
The dustproof design allows you to use the DVD player even in the most dusty places without having to worry about it malfunctioning.
