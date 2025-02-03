Panasonic DVD-S700 Full HD MultiRegion DVD player

The Panasonic DVDS700EBK DVD player with USB port lets you enjoy a stunning picture quality thanks to the 1080p up-conversion and offers multi content with DVD/CD playback.



Thanks to the 1080p up-conversion the image quality is raised for everything you watch, it works by correcting the brightness signals in the pixel units for the images in recorded content, DVD movies and also other media. There is nothing worse than watching a DVD and your DVD player turning off unexpectedly meaning you have to find the place in the film you were at. With the DVD-S700EB-K you can resume the DVD from where you left off, the power resume feature automatically creates and stores the chapter mark on certain intervals during playback of the contents in order to playback from the latest chapter marked when resumed from power supply problems.



The dustproof design allows you to use the DVD player even in the most dusty places without having to worry about it malfunctioning.





Plays All regions from any part of the World - HDMI 1080p output !!! Model: DVD-S700 Region Free DVD Player Fully Region Free for playback of all PAL/NTSC Region 0-6 DVD movies including RCE DVDs Plays PAL and NTSC DVDs, DivX, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW, CD, CD-R/RW, SVCD, VCD, JPEG Playback, WMA and MP3 formats

This player does not need a multi-system TV or a external video converter: Built-in 64MB video converter allows playback of PAL movies on a NTSC TV. Basically this DVD player will play any DVD movie on an American TV without any extra equipment!

Fully Region Free playback of all DVD movies from region 0-6 including RCE/REA movies Plays: DVD-Video, DVD+R/W, DVD-R/W SVCD, VCD, CD, CD-R/W, MP3, WMA HDMI 1080p/1080i/720p output Plays PAL and NTSC DVDs, DiVX, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW, CD, CD-R/RW, SVCD, VCD, JPEG, WMA and MP3 formats HDMI

Output with 1080p Upconversion Progressive Scan Component Video Output 14-Bit Video DAC Processing Dolby Digital and DTS Decoding JPEG Slideshow with Music NTSC/PAL Playback Progressive Scan Output Express Play Start- The first scene of the movie appears on screen in world-record time. Under 4 seconds with single-layer discs only.

Plays Audio CDs also 14bit / 108MHz Video D/A Converter 24bit / 192MHz Audio D/A Converter Digital Direct Dolby Digital Converter for Realistic Sound Dolby Digital, DTS and MPEG Decoders 1-bit P.E.M.D.D Converter with 192 kHz / 24-bit audio resolution Convenient High Quality GUI (Graphical User Interface) Video Fine Processor w/ 3-Step Theater Positions & Variable Playback Effects