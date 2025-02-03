Philips TAR7705-10 Audio Bluetooth Clock DAB+/FM Digital Radio

Charge your phone. Stream your music.

Wake up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device.

Packed with features

A large, clear digital-time display glows at the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

DAB+/FM radio. Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite tunes

Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

Dual alarm. One clock, two wake-up calls

The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms and wakes you up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake up before you.

Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

This alarm clock automatically syncs time and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

Specifications

Dimensions

15.3 x 15.3 x 6.8 cm (W x H x D)

Weight

900g

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

Tuner bands

FM, DAB/DAB+

No. of Preset Stations

20

Power Supply

100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

Backup Battery

AAA x 2 (not included)

Box Contents

Clock radio, Quick start guide, Warranty certificate, Power adapter

Display

LCD