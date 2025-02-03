HugglePets Pick It Up Lavender Dog Poop Bags with Tie Handle - 8 Rolls (120pk)

When you’re out and about with your dog, and nature calls, there’s only one thing to do… Pick It Up! A vital responsibility of owning a dog is always having a bag on hand to dispose of their mess. With the Pick It Up range, you’ll be covered in more ways than one! Expertly designed poop bags to make every step of that unpleasant task as seamless and non-problematic as it can be. For easy disposal of waste, the bags have standard tie handles to make sealing and discarding a breeze. And in case you’re worried about leaks when handling dog mess, we ensure a leak-proof guarantee. Each bag specially scanned during the production process to detect any holes, verifying a secure bag ready for the best and worst of your dog walks. Key Features: Lavender scented No cardboard core Guaranteed to be leak-proof Tie handles for easy discarding 65% Post-Consumer Recycled material Around 8 billion poop bags are used and disposed of each year, so when developing this range, we wanted to ensure that we were making the right steps to be as environmentally conscious as possible. In addition to there being no cardboard inner core to cut down on unnecessary materials, 65% of the plastic in the bags is recycled from other plastics. This maximises reuse where possible and eliminates the risk of microplastics via biodegradable plastics. And to make things even more convenient for owners who don’t want their walks soured by substandard smells, we’ve made these bags lusciously lavender-scented. Not only is this fragrance sure to snuff out anything smelly, but its known for its abilities to calm anxiety – so it’s sure to be a walk without worries. You can also find a baby powder scented option, if that’s more your style! So, venture forth into that great outdoors with the knowledge that whatever your dog drops, you’ll be prepared to Pick it Up.

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)