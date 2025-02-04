Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Heavy Duty Metal Garment Storage Clothes Hanging Rail - Black

OHS Heavy Duty Metal Garment Storage Clothes Hanging Rail - Black

5 stars (1 Reviews)

Write a review

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

OHS Heavy Duty Metal Garment Storage Clothes Hanging Rail - Black
Our clothes rail in sleek black, is the perfect solution for organizing your wardrobe. This sturdy and durable clothes rail is designed to withstand heavy loads, making it ideal for storing your coats, dresses, and suits. The integrated shoe rack at the bottom provides convenient storage for your footwear, keeping them neatly organized and easily accessible. With its modern and minimalist design, this clothes rail will seamlessly blend into any room decor, whether it's your bedroom, hallway, or walk-in closet.Size: H150 x W110 x D41cm.
Sturdy solution for your bedroom or walk-in wardrobeIncluded a narrow shoe rack belowMaximum weight capacity up to 25kg
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here