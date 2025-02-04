OHS Heavy Duty Metal Garment Storage Clothes Hanging Rail - Black

Our clothes rail in sleek black, is the perfect solution for organizing your wardrobe. This sturdy and durable clothes rail is designed to withstand heavy loads, making it ideal for storing your coats, dresses, and suits. The integrated shoe rack at the bottom provides convenient storage for your footwear, keeping them neatly organized and easily accessible. With its modern and minimalist design, this clothes rail will seamlessly blend into any room decor, whether it's your bedroom, hallway, or walk-in closet. Size: H150 x W110 x D41cm.

Sturdy solution for your bedroom or walk-in wardrobe Included a narrow shoe rack below Maximum weight capacity up to 25kg

