Marketplace.
image 1 of Dog Chew Toys - Tough Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Suitable as Dog Teething Toys - Indestructible Dog Toys for Small to Medium Dogs - 2pcs

Dog Chew Toys - Tough Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Suitable as Dog Teething Toys - Indestructible Dog Toys for Small to Medium Dogs - 2pcs

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Perky Tails

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Dog Chew Toys - Tough Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Suitable as Dog Teething Toys - Indestructible Dog Toys for Small to Medium Dogs - 2pcs
Introducing the ultimate gifts for dogs! This bacon-flavoured dog bone is crafted from durable nylon, making it perfect for dogs with excessive chewing habits. Our nylon bones provide a safe and satisfying outlet for your furry friend's natural urge to chew, promoting healthy teeth and gums. Say goodbye to destructive chewing and discomfort during teething. Treat your dog to hours of flavourful joy and maintain their dental health with our long-lasting, delicious nylon bone.
For Strong JawsFor Canine Colour VisionFor Boredom
Sold by Perky Tails (Primrose Brands Limited)

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here