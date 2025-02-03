Walter Harrison's Small Animal Portable Play Tube - Small - 6.2cm

Essential Stimulation & Exercise: Allows Them To Explore And Roam In More Than Just Their Cage

Gnaw & Chew: Natural Chewing And Burrowing Instincts Means They Can Chew And File Their Teeth Down

Hiding Place: Satisfies Your Pets Desire To Seek Shelter

Vibrant Colours: Instantly Adds Style To Your Pets Enclosure

Bio-Degradable: Made From An Inner Cardboard Tube With An Outer Of Vegetable Parchment Paper.