Nobby Reise Transportbox Skudo 3 IATA Traveller - 60 x 40 x 39 cm, Multi

Skudo iata 3For small dogs and cats accepted by most airlines and ideal for hotel stays or exhibitionsLockable latches - metal door with safety lock - dual control - swivel casters are an 'optional availabilty' - see similar itemsHigh quality Skudo traveller box complies with IATA requirements which means it is suitable for air travel (please inquire before travel with airlines) - Includes lockable latches - pockets for utensils or documents - is suitable for small dogs and cats and is also ideal for hotels stays or exhibitions.Box Contains1 x lockable latches1 x pockets for utensils or documents1 x metal door with safety lock dual control - is suitable for small dogs and cats and is also ideal for hotels stays or exhibitions. 60 x 40 x 39 cm - 2.10kg
