Nobby Reise Transportbox Skudo 3 IATA Traveller - 60 x 40 x 39 cm, Multi

Skudo iata 3

For small dogs and cats accepted by most airlines and ideal for hotel stays or exhibitions

Lockable latches - metal door with safety lock - dual control - swivel casters are an 'optional availabilty' - see similar items

High quality Skudo traveller box complies with IATA requirements which means it is suitable for air travel (please inquire before travel with airlines) - Includes lockable latches - pockets for utensils or documents - is suitable for small dogs and cats and is also ideal for hotels stays or exhibitions.

Box Contains

1 x lockable latches

1 x pockets for utensils or documents

1 x metal door with safety lock dual control - is suitable for small dogs and cats and is also ideal for hotels stays or exhibitions. 60 x 40 x 39 cm - 2.10kg