Marketplace.
image 1 of Savic Hamster Rolly Jumbo Wheel

Savic Hamster Rolly Jumbo Wheel

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Savic Hamster Rolly Jumbo Wheel
Hamster roll "jumbo wheel" 19 cmHamster roll made of plasticGive your small animal the mental stimulation it needs with the Rolly Giant exercise wheel. This exercise wheel - suitable for hamsters and rats - helps your small animal burn off energy - utilising their natural instinct to run.Box Contains1 x Hamster roll "Jumbo Wheel"
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here