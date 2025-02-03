Sanicat Clumping Cat Litter with Marseille Soap scent 10L

COMPACT CLUMPS! Sanicat clumping cat litter contains large, highly absorbent granules. It forms compact clumps which are easy to remove, keeping your cat’s litter tray clean and fresh. The granules stick together when wet, forming solid clumps that trap and absorb the liquids and unpleasant odours. GUARANTEED ODOUR CONTROL! The litter contains active oxygen, which helps to contain the unpleasant odours in your cat’s litter tray, keeping your home fresh and clean. Our oxygen odour control uses the natural power of the oxygenation process to neutralise and break down unpleasant odours. It has a pleasant aroma of Marseille Soap which is given off by each use. EASY TO CLEAN! The clumping formula makes cleaning your cat’s litter tray easy and fast, because the clumps are compact and easy to scoop out. The large granules of the litter do not stick to the cat’s feet, keeping your house cleaner. Low dust emission, which makes it ideal for the homes of people with sensitivity to dust. NATURAL! Sanicat Clumping cat litter is made of natural minerals, which makes it safe for your cat. TRUST SANICAT! Sanicat is a market leader with over 65 years’ experience making natural cat litter that is good for cats, homes and the planet. Together for a greener world At Sanicat, we combine the essence of nature in a litter that protects paws and the environment Nature and cats are our inspiration, guiding our sense of responsibility The planet is our priority, so we are ditching plastic and using FSC certified paper and cardboard. Responsible extraction of natural minerals Plant based litter made from natural, recycled and compostables materials. FSC certification for our packaging Sanicat Clumping - Clumping cat litter with the fragrance of Marseille soap Capacity 10L A product designed to provide comfort and efficiency in caring for your pet. Made of natural minerals, this litter have effective odour control, maintaining a fresh and pleasant atmosphere. Thanks to its optimal capacity for absorbing moisture, and the formation of compact clumps that are easy to remove, it ensures a hygienic space at all times. Its generous 10 litre capacity makes this litter the ideal choice to keep your cat happy and your home clean. Litter made of natural minerals Highly Absorbent Fragrance of Marseille soap Clumping Litter Keep your home fresh Our range of litters are adapted to all feline lifestyles and preferences, to ensure maximum efficiency. Take the best care of your cat while keeping your home fresh and protecting the well-being of the planet. Our priority at Sanicat is not only your pet, but your environment and the world we share. Oxygen Odour Control The power of active oxygen for odour control makes use of the natural process of oxygenation to neutralise and break down unpleasant odours effectively. It keeps the atmosphere in your home fresh and pleasant, while giving your cat the comfort it deserves. Trust Sanicat to enjoy an experience free of unpleasant odours and take the best care of your cat. Clean space for you and your cat This cat litter has been designed to provide an unparalleled experience: dust-free. Enjoy a clean and healthie space for you and your cat. Forget about constantly changing the litter tray The compact clumps make regular cleaning easy, which means you get to enjoy a clean litter tray for longer as long as you clean out the solid waste regularly. Take advantage of the effectiveness of this clumping litter to give your cat a clean and comfortable space, while you benefit from the practical benefits and comfort it provides. 7 Days Freshess Clumping Fragance Free Recycled Corn Cob 4.1 out of 5 stars 10,084 4.2 out of 5 stars 7,881 4.1 out of 5 stars 10,084 Litter Type Highly absorbent Clumping Litter Available as Clumping and non-clumping - Natural and Bio Characteristics Natural Clay and Minerals Easy-to-remove compact clumps Made using recycled raw materials Characteristics Odour Control Odour Control Natural control of unpleasant odours

