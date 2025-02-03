ALL FOR PAWS Interactives Fetch'N Treat Toy for Dogs Multi

By placing the tennis ball (included) in the opening on top - the hatch will automatically open and provides a reward for your dog

Contains seperate compartments where treats can be tucked in

Train your dog so he/she will be able to play with the Fetch'N Treat him-/herself

Does not require batteries

Age range description: All Life Stages; Item display weight: 6.3 kilograms