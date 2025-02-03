Animal Instincts Comfort Pet Crate Cover

Size 4 108x70x70cm

Pet crate cover made from durable Polyester. Lightweight and showerproof. Zips in all four corners. Privacy/ventilation flaps can be rolled up and secured with touch fastening. Includes pockets. Machine washable. Slot in the top to accommodate crate handle.

Safety Warning

Please read all product packaging literature and product labels before use.