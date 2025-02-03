JW Hol-ee Roller Dog Toy Treat Ball - Small

TOP-SELLING: A top-selling dog toy line, it's a do-it-all multipurpose dog toy!

TRAIN and TREAT: A fantastic treat ball, training aid, fetch toy and toss and tug ball.

DURABLE: Made with a soft but strong rubber and formed in a lattice shape it is built to last

RELIEVE BOREDOM: Unique open design allows you to stash small treats inside for hours of entertainment for your dog

CHEWING and TEETHING: Made from natural, non-toxic rubber that is gentle on your dogs teeth and gums