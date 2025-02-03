Marketplace.
image 1 of PetSafe Installation Adapter for Microchip Cat Flap

PetSafe Installation Adapter for Microchip Cat Flap

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PetSafe Installation Adapter for Microchip Cat Flap
COMPATIBILITY: This adapter is to be used when installing the PetSafe Microchip Cat Flap (PPA19-16145/PPA19-16687) in glass, walls, and doors containing metal. It is also a necessary part for the PetSafe Manual Cat Flap (PPA19-16732) when fitting in glass or a wallENERGY EFFICIENT: This mounting adapter contributes to a better resistance to bad weather (gusts of wind, rain...) when your cat flap is to be installed in walls or windowsEASY TO INSTALL: The adapter is suitable for mounting on PVC, single or double glazed windows and doors (please consult a glazier), in a wall, or a door containing metalDIMENSIONS: This product is suitable for openings with a diameter of 212 mm to 285 mm. Diameter of adapter is 300mmCompatible with microchipped cat (PPA19-16145) Manually locked cat door (PPA19-16731)IMPROVED PERFORMANCE This adapter is to be used to improve the performance of the microchip reader when installing the PetSafe smart door on metal-based doors and windows.ENERGY EFFICIENCY This mounting adapter contributes to better resistance to bad weather (wind, rain, etc.) when your cat flap is to be installed in walls or windows
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here