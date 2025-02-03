Jazwares Wham-O Pets SuperBall Treat Dispenser

BALL N BONE: Field a double play with the Wham-O Pets SuperBall Treat Dispenser.

KIBBLE STUFFED: 6-inch translucent treat dispenser can be stuffed with numerous treats .

MINI SUPERBALL: Bone includes a mini SuperBall inside for that breaks up kibble.

SAFETY FIRST: Both are made of durable BPA free material that’s safe for your pet to chew.

OFFICIAL PRODUCT: Officially licensed Wham-O product from Jazwares.

Jazwares Pets brings Wham-Os roster of classic American toy brands ” such as Frisbee - Superball - Hula Hoop and Hacky Sack” to a range of pet toys that will include balls - discs - tug toys - plush - and newer innovations in the pet space. In collaborations with some of the hottest brands and licenses - including Jazwares own Squishmallows - Jazwares Pets offers innovative and quality products to pet-lovers of all ages.