Marketplace.
image 1 of Jazwares Wham-O Pets SuperBall Treat Dispenser

Jazwares Wham-O Pets SuperBall Treat Dispenser

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Jazwares Wham-O Pets SuperBall Treat Dispenser
BALL N BONE: Field a double play with the Wham-O Pets SuperBall Treat Dispenser.KIBBLE STUFFED: 6-inch translucent treat dispenser can be stuffed with numerous treats .MINI SUPERBALL: Bone includes a mini SuperBall inside for that breaks up kibble.SAFETY FIRST: Both are made of durable BPA free material that’s safe for your pet to chew.OFFICIAL PRODUCT: Officially licensed Wham-O product from Jazwares.Jazwares Pets brings Wham-Os roster of classic American toy brands ” such as Frisbee - Superball - Hula Hoop and Hacky Sack” to a range of pet toys that will include balls - discs - tug toys - plush - and newer innovations in the pet space. In collaborations with some of the hottest brands and licenses - including Jazwares own Squishmallows - Jazwares Pets offers innovative and quality products to pet-lovers of all ages.
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here