ALL FOR PAWS Lambswool Mouse Dangler Catnip Toy - Multi

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

All For Paws lambswool mouse dangler for cat is soft to the touch and catnip infused to entice your pet. Watch as your feisty feline leaps - pounds and chases this mouse dangler until her heart's content. The material - The cute appearance will definitely become your cat's love. Measures 17 cm length by 8 cm width by 6 cm height.

Cute and fluffy appearance is easy to toss and carry

Infused with the sweet smell of catnip Long dangling legs Cute and fluffy appearance is easy to toss and carry Purr-fect for a cat at any age All For Paws lambswool mouse dangler for cat is soft to the touch and catnip infused to entice your pet. Watch as your feisty feline leaps - pounds and chases this mouse dangler until her heart's content. The material - The cute appearance will definitely become your cat's love. Measures 17 cm length by 8 cm width by 6 cm height. Box Contains 1 x All For Paws Lambswool Mouse Dangler Catnip Toy

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.