Marketplace.
image 1 of ALL FOR PAWS Lambswool Mouse Dangler Catnip Toy - Multi

ALL FOR PAWS Lambswool Mouse Dangler Catnip Toy - Multi

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.49

£7.49/each

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ALL FOR PAWS Lambswool Mouse Dangler Catnip Toy - Multi
Infused with the sweet smell of catnipLong dangling legsCute and fluffy appearance is easy to toss and carryPurr-fect for a cat at any ageAll For Paws lambswool mouse dangler for cat is soft to the touch and catnip infused to entice your pet. Watch as your feisty feline leaps - pounds and chases this mouse dangler until her heart's content. The material - The cute appearance will definitely become your cat's love. Measures 17 cm length by 8 cm width by 6 cm height.Box Contains1 x All For Paws Lambswool Mouse Dangler Catnip Toy
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here