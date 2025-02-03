Hurtta Razzle Dazzle Harness Blackberry - 35-45 cm

Designed with growing puppies in mind - the highly adjustable Razzle-Dazzle Y-harness provides a snug fit that can be adjusted as your dog grows. It’s also padded for comfort - making it ideal for daily walks - jogging and other activities

The harness is quick and easy to put on and padding made from recycled material provides durable comfort. There’s also a handle on the back of the harness for better control on difficult terrain or in other challenging situations

The Razzle-Dazzle Y-harness allows for ample fit flexibility as the chest - neckline and front strap are all adjustable – exactly what rapidly growing puppies need. Plus - two front buckles let you put the harness on without having to lift the dog’s legs

An included removable reflector provides great visibility for enhanced safety when walking or jogging in low-light situations. NOTE: The reflector will be a random fun shape. Additional reflectors are sold separately

The Razzle-Dazzle Y-harness comes in 5 adjustable sizes. When selecting the suitable size for your puppy - measure the dog’s chest circumference and plan for 1-2 sizes of growth for small breeds and 2-3 sizes for large breeds

Hurtta Razzle Dazzle Harness - Blackberry - 35/45 cm