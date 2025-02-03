Funko pop- Stranger Things 4 Vecna

IDEAL COLLECTIBLE SIZE - At approximately 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) tall, this vinyl mini figurine complements other collectable merchandise and fits perfectly in your display case or on your desk.

PREMIUM VINYL MATERIAL - Made from high-quality, durable vinyl, this collectible is built to last and withstand daily wear, ensuring long-lasting enjoyment for fans and collectors alike.

PERFECT GIFT FOR STRANGER THINGS FANS - Ideal for holidays, birthdays, or special occasions and as a present this exclusive figurine is a must-have addition to any Stranger Things merchandise collection

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION - Add this unique Vecna vinyl display piece to your growing assortment of Funko Pop! figures, and seek out other rare and exclusive collectible items for a complete set

LEADING POP CULTURE BRAND - Trust in the expertise of Funko, the premier creator of pop culture merchandise that includes vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, and more.