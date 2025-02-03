Slumberdown Sleep Soundly Rebound Pillow, Firm Support, 2 Pack

The Slumberdown Sleep Soundly Rebound pillow has been crafted with a unique quilted microfibre cover which is breathable and luxuriously soft to touch, providing you a plush and a cushioned surface to rest your head so you can sleep soundly. These thick pillows are generously filled with super soft bouncy fibres that stay plump and spring back every time you lay your head to provide you with that unmatched support after a long tiring day and sinking into a cloud of comfort. This bed pillow is perfect for you if you are a side sleeper, as it provides the perfect amount of comfort and support, keeping your head, neck, shoulders, and spine aligned, so you and your loved ones can have a relaxing night's sleep. Wake up refreshed as our standard pillows do not contain any materials which are likely to cause allergies and help you prevent symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, itchy skin, or watery eyes. A fresher sleep space means a better night’s sleep, that’s why these firm pillows are washing machine and tumble dryer friendly, so it can be back on your bed as quickly as you need it. We pride ourselves on quality, Sleep Soundly Rebound pillows are 100% manufactured in the UK. Sleep Soundly Rebound pillows are available in 2 & 4 packs and come in the standard UK sizing: Length 48cm x Width 74cm (Standard UK Sizing).

Sold by John Cotton Group Limited