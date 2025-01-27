Slumberdown Feels like Down Super Support Pillow, Firm Support, 2 Pack

Slumberdown’s popular Feels Like Down pillow, now with a Super Support upgrade! For a snuggly night’s sleep, combined with the firmer support that side sleepers especially benefit from. Just like the original Slumberdown Feels Like Down pillow, this version is filled with the same cosy and comfy hollowfibre than feels just as soft as down. Down is the lightweight, comfortable and insulating soft breast feathers of duck and geese that they use to incubate their eggs. They are smaller than the outer feathers, so quite rare and very costly – which is why Slumberdown created the next best thing with the Feels Like Down pillow, so you can benefit from that blissful down feel, without the expense. Having received a Super Support makeover, this Slumberdown Feels Like Down Super Support pillow offers optimum support, thanks to a unique core block for your head, neck and spine to rest at the right position and reduce everyday aches and pains.

Sold by John Cotton Group Limited