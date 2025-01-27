Slumberdown Cosy Nights Super Support Pillow, Firm Support, 2 Pack

Slumberdown’s popular Cosy Nights pillow, now with a Super Support upgrade! For a cosy night’s sleep, combined with the firmer support that side sleepers especially benefit from. Just like the original Slumberdown Cosy Nights pillow, this version also contains a soft and fluffy hollowfibre filling and features the same soft touch microfibre cover that feels lovely and cosy to sink your head into, surrounding you with a comfy feeling so that you can enjoy a great sleep all night long. Having received a Super Support makeover, this Slumberdown Cosy Nights Super Support pillow offers optimum support, thanks to a unique core block for your head, neck and spine to rest at the right position and reduce everyday aches and pains. Super Support not right for you? The Cosy Nights pillow range from Slumberdown is also available in soft, medium and firm support options, so you can find the perfect pillow for a great night’s sleep.

