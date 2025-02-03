Slumberdown Anti Allergy Super Support Pillow, Firm Support, 2 Pack

Slumberdown’s popular Anti Allergy pillow, now with a Super Support upgrade! For an allergy-free sleep, combined with the firmer support that side sleepers especially benefit from. Just like the original Slumberdown Anti Allergy pillow, this version is filled with the same tried and tested anti allergy filling to help reduce the build-up of dust mites, bacteria and fungus. Tested and approved by leading experts at Allergy UK, they’re an ideal choice for allergy sufferers and all-year round use. The lovely and snuggly hollowfibre filling is soft and comfortable, and the luxury microfibre cover feels wonderful to sink into to ensure you sleep soundly, night after night. Having received a Super Support makeover, this Slumberdown Anti Allergy Super Support pillow offers optimum support, thanks to a unique core block for your head, neck and spine to rest at the right position and reduce everyday aches and pains. Super Support not right for you? The Anti Allergy pillow range from Slumberdown is also available in soft, medium and firm support options, so you can find the perfect pillow for a great night’s sleep.

Sold by John Cotton Group Limited